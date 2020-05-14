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GAP Band - You Dropped a Bomb on Me (Truth in Plain Sight)
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9 views • May 14, 2020
Published on May 11, 2020
𝐒𝐔𝐏𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓 𝐎.𝐃.𝐃 𝐢𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐜𝐚𝐧:
https://www.patreon.com/ODDTV
𝐩𝐚𝐲𝐩𝐚𝐥: https://www.paypal.me/FlatEarth247
𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐦𝐨: @ODDTV
𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐩: $ODDTV
𝐁𝐢𝐭𝐜𝐨𝐢𝐧: 3CgzSM65dbL3KM8GUuwgiyWDHvk3AbZ4x4
______________________________
𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐲
http://www.preparewithODDTV.com
______________________________
𝐌𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥: https://bit.ly/2KTDUgG
𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥: https://bit.ly/3aOQJDq
𝐎.𝐃.𝐃 𝐓𝐕 𝐂𝐃’𝐬: https://amzn.to/2xpocXh
𝐓- 𝐒𝐡𝐢𝐫𝐭𝐬: https://rdbl.co/3f56oBX
𝐁𝐢𝐭𝐜𝐡𝐮𝐭𝐞: https://bit.ly/3fx7AhK
𝐋𝐁𝐑𝐘: https://bit.ly/3dlBAeu
𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐛𝐨𝐨𝐤: https://bit.ly/3f9h2Yg
𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐜𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐝: https://bit.ly/3fdXrWP
𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐦: https://bit.ly/2VUoKhh
𝐓𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫: https://bit.ly/2xq70B0
𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐲: https://spoti.fi/3aW3EDm
𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫: https://bit.ly/2SqE5UQ
𝐅𝐄 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐭: https://bit.ly/3dbzSfH
𝐓𝐫𝐮𝐭𝐡 𝐌𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐜: https://bit.ly/2SPxNy1
𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐤 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐞: https://linktr.ee/ODDTV
𝐒𝐔𝐏𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓 𝐎.𝐃.𝐃 𝐢𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐜𝐚𝐧:
https://www.patreon.com/ODDTV
𝐩𝐚𝐲𝐩𝐚𝐥: https://www.paypal.me/FlatEarth247
𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐦𝐨: @ODDTV
𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐩: $ODDTV
𝐁𝐢𝐭𝐜𝐨𝐢𝐧: 3CgzSM65dbL3KM8GUuwgiyWDHvk3AbZ4x4
______________________________
𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐲
http://www.preparewithODDTV.com
______________________________
𝐌𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥: https://bit.ly/2KTDUgG
𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥: https://bit.ly/3aOQJDq
𝐎.𝐃.𝐃 𝐓𝐕 𝐂𝐃’𝐬: https://amzn.to/2xpocXh
𝐓- 𝐒𝐡𝐢𝐫𝐭𝐬: https://rdbl.co/3f56oBX
𝐁𝐢𝐭𝐜𝐡𝐮𝐭𝐞: https://bit.ly/3fx7AhK
𝐋𝐁𝐑𝐘: https://bit.ly/3dlBAeu
𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐛𝐨𝐨𝐤: https://bit.ly/3f9h2Yg
𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐜𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐝: https://bit.ly/3fdXrWP
𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐦: https://bit.ly/2VUoKhh
𝐓𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫: https://bit.ly/2xq70B0
𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐲: https://spoti.fi/3aW3EDm
𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫: https://bit.ly/2SqE5UQ
𝐅𝐄 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐭: https://bit.ly/3dbzSfH
𝐓𝐫𝐮𝐭𝐡 𝐌𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐜: https://bit.ly/2SPxNy1
𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐤 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐞: https://linktr.ee/ODDTV
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