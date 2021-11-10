Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Are Your Clothes Making You Sick (ARCHIVED Radio Show 08.05.14)

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The show's title is Are Your Clothes Making Your Sick? Of course, you try to eat right . Chemicals in your food can harm you. What about your clothing? Your skin, like your mouth, is a port of entry for poisons. Unlike your mouth, poisons that enter through your skin are not filtered by your liver and can be especially dangerous. Dr Daniels reviews the chemicals embedded in our clothes, how they make us ill and what to do about it. Naturally of course.
Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels
Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/