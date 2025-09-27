Petty vs. Deadly

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dems Are Playing With Fire
* Can you get the people who would demonize us to change or is it too engrained?
* To them, it’s more than a disagreement.
* If you plant that seed long enough, somebody is going to act on it.
* We need deprogramming to convince these people that their words are putting others in harm’s way.
* Demonization has become the Dems’ only tool.
The full segment is linked below.
Fox News | Gutfeld! (26 September 2025)