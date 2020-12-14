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Shocking video emerges from NYC cathedral shooting
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388 views • December 14, 2020
Dec 14, 2020
By David Aaro | Fox News
The gunman allegedly shouted, 'Kill me! Kill me!'
https://www.foxnews.com/us/shocking-video-emerges-from-nyc-church-shooting-report
https://www.facebook.com/steveneliwilson/videos/10221813695626175/?t=99
🔥NOTE: This video was produced in HD 1280 X 720 DPI and I am not responsible for the available player DPIs of Brighteon so if the text in the video is not legible (readable) poor DPI could be the reason.
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By David Aaro | Fox News
The gunman allegedly shouted, 'Kill me! Kill me!'
https://www.foxnews.com/us/shocking-video-emerges-from-nyc-church-shooting-report
https://www.facebook.com/steveneliwilson/videos/10221813695626175/?t=99
🔥NOTE: This video was produced in HD 1280 X 720 DPI and I am not responsible for the available player DPIs of Brighteon so if the text in the video is not legible (readable) poor DPI could be the reason.
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
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