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Some People think they know
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50 views • July 09, 2021
This is the 'second post' of maybe what will be my last series- This as my entire last three series has painted out a graphic picture for your mind to see, and understand what you hear in my Posts- Sorry for you if you have not followed me for the last two years because I have been at the head of the Class of honest truthers- Why else would about 7 channels, and thousands of my Posts be deleted and blocked while the big channels that don't tell it all continues to gain?
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