Stop Conforming to this World

Fire & Grace Church
56 Subscribers
8 views
Published 21 hours ago

November 22nd, 2020

Pastor Dean Odle preaches the importance of not conforming to the world and why we need to go against the 'global' agenda. Christians should be thinking 'outside the box' more as we are not called to follow the wisdom of men.

Keywords
conformitydean odlevaccine covid

