Healing Acute Injury pt 1
Tuberose Videos
Tuberose Videos
27 views • 2 months ago

In this video, Kerrie talks about an acute injury and what to do in the first stages of PAIN.  Also she covers the inflammatory process to better understand what is happening in an acute injury (strain, sprain, bruise, contusion...)and goes over favorite things to do to treat the area and give relief of pain without impeding the process.

Ancient Minerals Magnesium gel- https://www.ancient-minerals.com/product/magnesium-gel/

Evil Bone Water spray- https://www.evilbonewater.com

Cell-Tissue salts- https://hylands.com/search?q=cell++salts&options%5Bprefix%5D=last

or https://www.amazon.com/Schussler-Stimulate-Natural-Cellular-Nutrition/dp/B00UDINA60/ref=sr_1_1_sspa?hvqmt=e&mcid=6f434bf65959357ea8291438b709443d

Markus Wild Force whole food vitamin C powder- https://www.markusproducts.com/VITAMIN-C.htm








injurypainpain reliefinflammationmagnesium glycinatemagnesium gelacute injurywhole food vitamin c
