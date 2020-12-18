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🚨Emergency Broadcast🚨Will Biden declare war on patriots as a civil war breaks out in America?
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506 views • December 18, 2020
On this episode of the man made survival show, talk about the fragility of our country, the divides that keep deepening and all violence that is breaking out because of elections results.
I'll tell you what you need to prepared for, and how these next couple weeks will provide a small window to finish getting your preps in place, and if you're new at this, get at least the bare minimum before it's too late.
Always Ready!
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Get you FREE book Preppers Secrete Cache, Just help us cover Shipping and Handling
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Get your Green Medicine Encyclopedia today and use code MANMADESURVIVAL for a $40 discount.
https://www.greenmedicineencyclopedia.com/
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Store:
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https://Brighteon.com/channel/manmadesurvival
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Podcast:
https://linktr.ee/manmadesurvival
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Contact Me:
[email protected]
I'll tell you what you need to prepared for, and how these next couple weeks will provide a small window to finish getting your preps in place, and if you're new at this, get at least the bare minimum before it's too late.
Always Ready!
------------------------------------------------------
Get you FREE book Preppers Secrete Cache, Just help us cover Shipping and Handling
http://bit.ly/GetYourFreePreppingBook
------------------------------------------------------
Get your Green Medicine Encyclopedia today and use code MANMADESURVIVAL for a $40 discount.
https://www.greenmedicineencyclopedia.com/
------------------------------------------------------
Store:
https://manmadesurvivalstore.com
------------------------------------------------------
Social Media:
https://YouTube.com/manmadesurvival?sub_confirmation=1
https://Facebook.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Instagram.com/ManmadeSurvival
https://Twitter.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Brighteon.com/channel/manmadesurvival
------------------------------------------------------
Podcast:
https://linktr.ee/manmadesurvival
------------------------------------------------------
Contact Me:
[email protected]
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