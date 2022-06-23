World War 2 Leaders - The Day of Remembrance of Sorrow. 81 years ago - 'Nazi Germany Attacked the USSR'. 'Twenty-Seven Million Soviet Citizens Died'. - 062222

World War II Leaders





Today Russia marks a historic anniversary, the Day of Remembrance of Sorrow. 81 years ago, Nazi Germany attacked the USSR. Twenty-seven million Soviet citizens died in what is known here as the Great Patriotic War, which became the bloodiest in history. During the conflict, the balance of power was held by 'the Big Three': Winston Churchill, Franklin Roosevelt and Joseph Stalin.





At different times in history, they were either great allies or great rivals. Great Britain and the USA had plans drawn up to attack the weakened USSR after the war. At the same time, London, buying American weapons under the lend-lease program, was mired in debt. This ultimately became a leading cause of the downfall of Britain's colonial Empire.





Don't miss our premiere, 'World War II Leaders' to learn how relationships between the USSR, USA and Great Britain developed before, during and after WWII.