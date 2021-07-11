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החדשות הטובות והרעות לגבי וירוס הקורונה וזריקת התכשיר הניסיוני
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100 views • July 11, 2021
החדשות הטובות - המערכת החיסונית כבר מכירה את וירוס הקורונה
החדשות הרעות - החיסון יוצר מצב ייחודי שיגרום לפגיעה בתאים של כלי הדם
הצטרפו אלינו לערוץ נקודת מבט בטלגרם
https://t.me/Povheb
החדשות הרעות - החיסון יוצר מצב ייחודי שיגרום לפגיעה בתאים של כלי הדם
הצטרפו אלינו לערוץ נקודת מבט בטלגרם
https://t.me/Povheb
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