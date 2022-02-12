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IF YOU LOVE YOUR CHILDREN, KEEP THEM OUT OF SCHOOL, SAYS SAM SORBO
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10 views • February 12, 2022
Parents are more than qualified to raise and educate their own children without help from government, and everybody will be better off for it, celebrity actress and homeschool mom Sam Sorbo told The New American magazine's Alex Newman at the We Stand America event. And if parents do not feel qualified to teach their own children, it proves the government schools are not educating people properly, which is yet another reason to keep the children out, she said. Sorbo, an author who has a show on Epoch TV called "Schools Out," noted that teachers are doing the best they can in a "perverse" system. In short, on every level, children are better off at home with their families.
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
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