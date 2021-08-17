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CIVILIANS CLING TO PLANES & FALL TO THEIR DEATH ESCAPING "FRIENDLY" TALIBAN
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150 views • August 17, 2021
What is the punishment for GENOCIDE AND TREASON?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qdi9qAxsM1Jy/
SOMETHING BIG IS COMING....
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TeQLBRlq5DB6/
How many must die before enough realize they are lying to us?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qEMI2AAiiHGO/
30 Questions that expose Covid for what it is...FRAUD, GENOCIDE AND MURDER
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bJpAzlonpLt0/
Source: Salty Cracker
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qdi9qAxsM1Jy/
SOMETHING BIG IS COMING....
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TeQLBRlq5DB6/
How many must die before enough realize they are lying to us?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qEMI2AAiiHGO/
30 Questions that expose Covid for what it is...FRAUD, GENOCIDE AND MURDER
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bJpAzlonpLt0/
Source: Salty Cracker
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