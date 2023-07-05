Healing Vaccine Injuries and Long COVID in Kauai, Hawaii





Ryan Cole, MD, Pathologist

Pierre Kory, MD, Critical care physician

Dr. Stephanie Seneff, Senior Research Scientist at MIT, Biophysicist





These doctors will be speaking at the Aloha Church in Lihue, Kauai on July 16 @ 2pm to 6pm.





Get answers from the professionals. How to heal from all pandemic related illness. Do you need healing from long COVID? Do you or a loved one have vaccine injuries? Learn how to boost your immune system!





Tickets at the door. Suggested donation is $20.





Sponsored by:

https://Hi.ChildrensHealthDefense.org





Co-sponsored by:

https://AlohaFreedomCoalition.org













RyanCole PierreKory Kauai