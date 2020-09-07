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PlannedIllusion Episodes 1 through 3
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41 views • September 07, 2020
Episode 1: 'How we got here'
We begin this series with a retrospective look at plans originated by global players many years ago, that were documented that clearly pointed to changes in the future sustainability of mankind. Changes that bear an uncanny resemblance to the changes being proposed to fight the global pandemic. As always you as the viewer are invited to make further investigations, check the facts and make up your mind.
Special inspirational thanks to:
Sean from SGT Reports
https://m.youtube.com/c/sgtreport/videos
-----
Episode 2: Jimuphy: This is a Jimuphy Production!
In this episode we provide a list of 10 facts about this PlannedilLusion that cannot be denied.
This list was put together by the UK's Dr Vernon Coleman, author and health care veteran courtesy of the Richie Allen Show.
For further info check out
Vernon Coleman
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd6F...
Richie Allen
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9k_...
For more documentaries Jimuphy goto
https://vimeo.com/user57408799
--------------
Episode 3:
A Jimuphy Production
PLannedilLusion - Episode 3 | The Test For Cases
In this episode we explore the highly emotive issues that surround face masks and testing.
As always you as the viewer are invited to review the evidence presented and do your own research.
Many thanks to everyone who has made this series possible and have provided much information that has been the
inspiration behind this episode and series.
Dia Beltran
https://www.youtube.com/c/eldiaopina/...
Ramola D
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrcQ...
Seven Soulutionaries
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGNN...
kate shemirani (Natural Nurse in a Toxic World)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJjk...
Dr. Andrew Kaufman
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCV7v...
We begin this series with a retrospective look at plans originated by global players many years ago, that were documented that clearly pointed to changes in the future sustainability of mankind. Changes that bear an uncanny resemblance to the changes being proposed to fight the global pandemic. As always you as the viewer are invited to make further investigations, check the facts and make up your mind.
Special inspirational thanks to:
Sean from SGT Reports
https://m.youtube.com/c/sgtreport/videos
-----
Episode 2: Jimuphy: This is a Jimuphy Production!
In this episode we provide a list of 10 facts about this PlannedilLusion that cannot be denied.
This list was put together by the UK's Dr Vernon Coleman, author and health care veteran courtesy of the Richie Allen Show.
For further info check out
Vernon Coleman
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd6F...
Richie Allen
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9k_...
For more documentaries Jimuphy goto
https://vimeo.com/user57408799
--------------
Episode 3:
A Jimuphy Production
PLannedilLusion - Episode 3 | The Test For Cases
In this episode we explore the highly emotive issues that surround face masks and testing.
As always you as the viewer are invited to review the evidence presented and do your own research.
Many thanks to everyone who has made this series possible and have provided much information that has been the
inspiration behind this episode and series.
Dia Beltran
https://www.youtube.com/c/eldiaopina/...
Ramola D
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrcQ...
Seven Soulutionaries
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGNN...
kate shemirani (Natural Nurse in a Toxic World)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJjk...
Dr. Andrew Kaufman
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCV7v...
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