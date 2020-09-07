PlannedIllusion Episodes 1 through 3

Episode 1: 'How we got here'We begin this series with a retrospective look at plans originated by global players many years ago, that were documented that clearly pointed to changes in the future sustainability of mankind. Changes that bear an uncanny resemblance to the changes being proposed to fight the global pandemic. As always you as the viewer are invited to make further investigations, check the facts and make up your mind.Special inspirational thanks to:Sean from SGT Reports-----Episode 2: Jimuphy: This is a Jimuphy Production!In this episode we provide a list of 10 facts about this PlannedilLusion that cannot be denied.This list was put together by the UK's Dr Vernon Coleman, author and health care veteran courtesy of the Richie Allen Show.For further info check outVernon ColemanRichie AllenFor more documentaries Jimuphy goto--------------Episode 3:A Jimuphy ProductionPLannedilLusion - Episode 3 | The Test For CasesIn this episode we explore the highly emotive issues that surround face masks and testing.As always you as the viewer are invited to review the evidence presented and do your own research.Many thanks to everyone who has made this series possible and have provided much information that has been theinspiration behind this episode and series.Dia BeltranRamola DSeven Soulutionarieskate shemirani (Natural Nurse in a Toxic World)Dr. Andrew Kaufman