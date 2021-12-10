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** Pilot Deaths Up 1700% after Vax Mandates The Hal turner show, 08/Dec/2021
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545 views • December 10, 2021
** Pilot Deaths Up 1700% after Vax Mandates
The Hal turner show, 08/Dec/2021
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/news-nation/pilot-deaths-up-1700-after-vax-mandates
-- The deaths of airline pilots skyrocketed seventeen-hundred percent (1700%) during the first nine months of 2021.
Within the industry, other pilots are saying is due to the COVID-19 vaccines causing blood clots, leading to strokes and heart attacks.
Pilots were coerced into taking the COVID-19 shots under threat of losing their jobs.
Pilot Deaths:
2019: 1
2020: 6
2021: 109 (through September)
Industry trade publications are covering the news . . .
The Hal turner show, 08/Dec/2021
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/news-nation/pilot-deaths-up-1700-after-vax-mandates
-- The deaths of airline pilots skyrocketed seventeen-hundred percent (1700%) during the first nine months of 2021.
Within the industry, other pilots are saying is due to the COVID-19 vaccines causing blood clots, leading to strokes and heart attacks.
Pilots were coerced into taking the COVID-19 shots under threat of losing their jobs.
Pilot Deaths:
2019: 1
2020: 6
2021: 109 (through September)
Industry trade publications are covering the news . . .
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