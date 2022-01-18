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Let's Get Local A Good Place To Start School Boards
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0 view • January 18, 2022
The 2 PDF's mentioned in the video to help YOU take control
https://www.sgtreport.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/Steven-Socha-Step-By-Step-Issuance-of-Claim.pdf
https://www.sgtreport.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/Steven-Socha-of-Episode-367.5Document-Presented-To-School-Board.pdf
We need to take our country back. We need to get off our butts and do something! We need to start from the bottom and go up from there. If we start getting vocal rather in person or phone calls. emails. or video. Don't kid yourself those up the food chain will hear about it!
https://www.sgtreport.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/Steven-Socha-Step-By-Step-Issuance-of-Claim.pdf
https://www.sgtreport.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/Steven-Socha-of-Episode-367.5Document-Presented-To-School-Board.pdf
We need to take our country back. We need to get off our butts and do something! We need to start from the bottom and go up from there. If we start getting vocal rather in person or phone calls. emails. or video. Don't kid yourself those up the food chain will hear about it!
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