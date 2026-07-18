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Josef Schachter: Third World Oil Cycle, Iran, Volatility, Resilience, & Opportunity
Geopolitics & Empire
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Energy analyst Josef Schachter discusses the evolving landscape of the global oil and gas sector. He identifies a new bull market cycle that began in 2020, driven largely by the industrial needs of the developing world and the essential role of fossil fuels in mining green energy minerals. Schachter details how geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and the conflict in Ukraine create significant market volatility and supply risks. He provides a technical outlook on price floors and investment strategies, specifically highlighting the resilience of the American and Canadian energy markets. While addressing the rise of electric vehicles and data centers, he argues that traditional hydrocarbons will remain dominant into the 2030s.


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About Josef Schachter

As a 40+ year veteran of the Canadian Investment Management Industry, Josef Schachter has experienced several exceptional and turbulent global economic and stock market cycles.  With his primary focus in the stock market and the energy sector, Josef is able to weave global political, economic and monetary issues with current energy data into a compelling story of what’s going on, what is to come, and why.


Josef is a frequent guest on Michael Campbell’s Podcast ‘Mikes Money Talks’ and other podcast and radio shows and is often quoted in the media.  He is a regular Guest Speaker at the annual World Outlook Financial Conference in Vancouver and he delivers presentations to various companies and organizations. For several years, he was a frequent and notably colourful  commentator on BNN Bloomberg’s Market Call.


Josef provided Oil and Gas research to Maison Placements Canada geared to their institutional clients for 15 years ending April 2017, and was acknowledged as the first analyst in Canada to predict the Oil Price Plunge of 2014.


Prior to establishing his firm Schachter Asset Management Inc. in 1996, Josef was the Chief Market Strategist at Richardson Greenshields, a Director of RGCL and a member of its Investment Policy Committee. He holds a Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a past Chairman of the Canadian Council of Financial Analysts.


*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song "The Queens Jig" by the fantastic "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Keywords
irantexasrussiamexicochinahormuzoilcanadaukrainecoalfuelpetroleumlngdata centersgas energy
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