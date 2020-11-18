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The War between Citizen Science and Corporate Science
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76 views • November 18, 2020
MIT scientist Shiva Ayyadurai, PhD argues that the scientific profession, which once was dedicated to the discovery of truth, has morphed into a community of con artists for hire to the highest bidders which, in today's world, are Big Government and Big Pharma. He says that innovation seldom comes from large institutions where wealth and power are the prime directives. It comes from individuals either at the edges of these structures or completely outside. The goals of Big Government and Big Pharma have nothing to do with helping the common man but everything to do with controlling and exploiting him. You will quickly understand why Dr. Shiva has become unpopular with the Establishment – particularly the Vaccine Establishment. 2020 Apr 7 – Source: Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai - https://youtu.be/vUihJpvWcHU/
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
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