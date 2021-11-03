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Les vaccins contre la Covid 1 - Dr Benoît Ochs
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21 views • November 03, 2021
Titre d'origine : Les vaccins contre la Covid 19, deuxième ITV avec le Dr. Benoît Ochs
27 septembre 2021 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=18we0q2P04M
expressis verbis : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVyog01fkzCluL9ndJHyzig
Site officiel : https://www.expressis-verbis.lu/
Le dr. Benoît Ochs discute ses expériences et connaissances des vaccins couramment utilisés contre la Covid 19.
27 septembre 2021 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=18we0q2P04M
expressis verbis : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVyog01fkzCluL9ndJHyzig
Site officiel : https://www.expressis-verbis.lu/
Le dr. Benoît Ochs discute ses expériences et connaissances des vaccins couramment utilisés contre la Covid 19.
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