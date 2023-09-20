The Principle of Multiple Universes, Hierarchical, Physical Universes, Soul Universe, Interstellar Boundaries, Another Earths, The Power of the Whole Soul, Is Human Soul The Highest Creation?

Full Original:https://youtu.be/0wva-Z5iOf4?si=8l8j-kzx_qpMcAnY
20161126-1220 Human Transformation Principles
01m26s - 10m02s
https://www.divinetruth.com
“IF THE HIERARCHY PRINCIPLE APPLIES WITH CREATION, IT MUST ALSO APPLY TO UNIVERSES.”
@ 01m40s
“LOVE CREATES THIS INTERSTELLAR BOUNDARY BETWEEN EACH SPHERE.”
@ 02m50s
“MANY ONLY PERCEIVE THEIR OWN EXISTENCE AS A HALF.
EVENTUALLY WE GET TO THE STAGE WHERE WE COMPLETELY PERCEIVE OUR OWN EXISTENCE AS A WHOLE. AND INTERESTINGLY ENOUGH THAT SOUL’S POWER, CONCEIVING ITSELF AS A WHOLE, IS ABLE TO CONTROL ABSOLUTELY EVERYTHING IN THIS UNIVERSE. THAT’S HOW MUCH POWER IT HAS. BUT IT ONLY HAS THAT POWER IN AN AWARE STATE. AND IT ONLY HAS THAT POWER BECAUSE IT’S RECEIVED GOD’S LOVE.”
@ 07m13s
