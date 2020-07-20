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Senator on trailing while Trump leads in his state
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18 views • July 20, 2020
Montana Senator Steve Daines comments exclusively on his battle to keep his Senate seat, as well as poll statistics that show the possible 2020 voting habits of the state's citizens, and how that dynamic is both caused and affected by President Donald Trump. - with Newsmax TV's Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith
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