© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Biden's immigration order 'impacts cost' in my state: Texas AG Paxton
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
111 views • February 11, 2021
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton argues President Biden doesn't have the ability under the Constitution 'to just change what Congress put in place in federal law and that's effectively what he's done' with his executive order.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.