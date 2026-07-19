The Top Ten Christian Teachings and The Mass Delusion and Psychosis of Christian Religious Conditioning

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Is the Bible’s moral framework truly guiding humanity toward goodness, or does it create psychological harm and societal vulnerability? This exploration examines how the Ten Commandments, the 613 mitzvot, and Jesus’ core commands—including love your enemies, turn the other cheek, and perpetual repentance—shape believer behavior. Discover the tensions between claimed divine morality and real-world impacts on mental health, relationships, and society.
The Ten Commandments and Jesus’ Top Teachings: Moral Compass or Hidden Danger?
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