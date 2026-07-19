BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Top Ten Christian Teachings and The Mass Delusion and Psychosis of Christian Religious Conditioning
Real Free News
Real Free News
113 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
66 views • 7 days ago

Is the Bible’s moral framework truly guiding humanity toward goodness, or does it create psychological harm and societal vulnerability? This exploration examines how the Ten Commandments, the 613 mitzvot, and Jesus’ core commands—including love your enemies, turn the other cheek, and perpetual repentance—shape believer behavior. Discover the tensions between claimed divine morality and real-world impacts on mental health, relationships, and society.


The Ten Commandments and Jesus’ Top Teachings: Moral Compass or Hidden Danger?


Read the complete essay at Real Free News https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/the-top-ten-christian-teachings-and

Support at Buy Me A Coffee https://buymeacoffee.com/realfree

Real Free Books Merch and more https://realfreenews.com/store


Like if this challenges your perspective. Share with someone questioning faith-based rules. Subscribe for more thoughtful examinations of religion and human behavior. Comment below: Do these teachings bring freedom or control?


#TenCommandments #JesusTeachings #ReligiousPsychology #MoralFramework #BibleCritique

Keywords
christianteachingsdelusionconditioningpsychosis
Chapters

19:29End Screen

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Former Swiss politician who championed child protection now faces life sentence for rape

Former Swiss politician who championed child protection now faces life sentence for rape

Cassie B.
Senate Blocks Resolution to Restrict Trump&#8217;s Iran War Powers

Senate Blocks Resolution to Restrict Trump’s Iran War Powers

Garrison Vance
Ukraine&#8217;s leadership crisis: Zelensky faces coup threat, mass defections amid corruption scandal

Ukraine’s leadership crisis: Zelensky faces coup threat, mass defections amid corruption scandal

Willow Tohi
The Persian Gulf Is Never Coming Back — And That’s Exactly What They Want

The Persian Gulf Is Never Coming Back — And That’s Exactly What They Want

Mike Adams
Who&#8217;s telling the truth? Rubio accuses Iran of not being serious about negotiations

Who’s telling the truth? Rubio accuses Iran of not being serious about negotiations

Lance D Johnson
U.S.-Iran ceasefire proposal emerges as 10-day truce plan circulates amid escalating conflict

U.S.-Iran ceasefire proposal emerges as 10-day truce plan circulates amid escalating conflict

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy