TRUMP IS TAKING OUT THE PREDATOR JAMAICAN - INDIAN NATIONAL ANCHOR BABY FOR AMERICA [ Rudy Giuliani on contact with CIA - election irregularities: 'I don't think I can comment' -Eric Greitens ]

Eric Greitens

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The former New York City mayor declined to comment when asked if he had in fact been in talks with U.S. Intelligence officials on the election irregularities in the 2020 presidential election.



Watch Actionable Intelligence with Eric Greitens on Real America's Voice, weekdays at 6pm ET. For more information, visit ericgreitensmedia.com.



Eric Greitens is the host of Actionable Intelligence, a nightly program airing on Real America’s Voice Network (RAV-TV). Eric Greitens is a Navy SEAL with four deployments in the Global War on Terror and a recipient of the Bronze Star and Purple Heart. Greitens is also a New York Times best-selling author, and Rhodes Scholar who earned a PhD from Oxford University. In 2014, Fortune Magazine named Greitens to their list of World’s 50 Greatest Leaders for his leadership helping wounded veterans. In 2016, Greitens was elected the 56th Governor of Missouri as a conservative outsider, having never been in politics before.



SENATORS AND CONGRESS MEMBERS SHOULD DEMAND A HAND RECOUNT FOR THE ENTIRE COUNTRY TABULATION ONLY BY HAND AND SENT BY CERTIFIED EMAIL - RPOST TO ALL 3 PARTIES; CONGRESS; SENATE; GOVERNORS AND MAYORS NATIONWIDE. SHIT-CAN DOMINION AND ALL VOTER-FRAUD TABULATION COMPANIES.

EVERY STATE SHOULD SHIT-CAN DOMINION AND ANY OTHER VOTING MACHINES, TABULATORS, AND USE ONLY PAPER, SCAN EVERY BALLOT AND LET THE REVIEW OF THE SCAN BE DONE BY ONE DEMOCRAT; ONE REPUBLICAN AND 1 INDEPENDENT 100 % IT CAN STILL BE DONE

IF THE CORRUPT STATE USED A VOTING MACHINE. CONDUCT A NEW PAPER BALLOT VOTE FOR THOSE CORRUPT STATES.

BOTH DEMOCRATS AND REPUBLICANS LOST IN THE HOUSE AND SENATE BECAUSE OF FRAUD.