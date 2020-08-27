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World Rising Up Against the Lockdowns As Protests Mount - #NewWorldNextWeek
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52 views • August 27, 2020
corbettreport

Welcome back to New World Next Week — the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:

Story #1: “Unite for Freedom” Protest on August 29th
https://bit.ly/34OBU4z

Coronavirus Protests Across the World
https://bit.ly/2QG8cGF

BREAKING: Germany Bans Coronavirus Protest; Berlin Senator labels protesters “right wing extremists”
https://bit.ly/34HOhzj

Story #2: The Carney/Freeland “Green Reset” Shapes Canada’s ‘New Normal’
https://bit.ly/3gxtErJ

Chrystia Freeland Sworn In As Finance Minister; Parliament Prorogued
https://tgam.ca/3hyQkZQ

Story #3: CRISPR - New Genetic Engineering Techniques Pose Numerous Risks
https://bit.ly/3lm53JU

PDF: “Broadening the GMO Risk Assessment In the EU For Genome Editing Technologies In Agriculture”
https://bit.ly/2QvhWTX

Glyphosate Herbicide Harms Even GM Glyphosate-Tolerant Soybeans
https://bit.ly/3jeRfzd

Could Injectable Microrobots One Day Run In Your Veins?
http://yhoo.it/2YBunSH

Florida Approves Release of 750 Million GM Mosquitoes Amidst Public Outcry
https://bit.ly/2YBuFcf

Suspect In #TaosCompound Case Found Incompetent To Stand Trial
https://bit.ly/2YCdrvf

United Arab Emirates Sells Out Palestine for Israel
https://bit.ly/3hAPgVi

Australian Drones to Find People Not Wearing Masks, Driving Too Far From Home
https://bit.ly/3gALhqu

You can help support our independent and non-commercial work by visiting http://CorbettReport.com/Support & http://MediaMonarchy.com/Join. Thank You.
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Keywords
maskvaccineisraelpalestinecanadacorbettreportcoronavirusnewworldnextweeklockdowns750 million gm mosquitoesmicrorobotsworld rising upgreen resetprotests mount
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