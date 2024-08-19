Serpent Seed and the Seed War (VIDEO) - Part 1 -GIANTS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Teaching on the spiritual war between the Nephilim and mankind, the giants that were created between fallen angels and human women (Genesis 6), their genetics throughout history up to present day, and revealing the bloodline of the serpent (Genesis 3:15) throughout the bible starting with the giants.
Visit website: www.cleansingthebloodline.com