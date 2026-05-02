ANA KASPARIAN EXPOSES LAURA LOOMER FOR DOXXING SPOUSES OF PRIVATE CITIZENS CRITICIZING ISRAEL❗

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Absolute bombshell. Prominent journalist Ana Kasparian exposes Laura Loomer for systematically doxxing the spouses of private American citizens just because they criticized Israel. The Zionist lobby is using mafia tactics to destroy families and crush free speech.
Source: https://x.com/FurkanGozukara/status/2049981941269602647