Lawsuit Exposes SEL's Links to CRT Racist Indoctrination

The use of "Social-Emotional Learning" (SEL) schemes in school is another way that educators are injecting Critical Race Theory propaganda into classrooms and the minds of children -- even in states that have banned CRT indoctrination in public schools -- former teacher and SEL expert Jennifer McWilliams explains in this interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine's Alex Newman. McWilliams, who is working on the lawsuit, was fired from her teaching job for trying to protect students and parental rights in the face of dangerous SEL programs being implemented. Now, she is working nationwide to beat back the schemes. In this interview, McWilliams also explains SEL's disturbing links to the New Age and the occult, as well as the subversive doctrines it is being used to advance among America's youth.





For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com