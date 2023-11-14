⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - (14 Nov 2023) - ENG Text, todays MOD clips only

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(14 November 2023)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces supported by aviation and artillery repelled eight attacks of the AFU 32nd, 57th, and 67th mechanised brigades near Sinkovka and Zagoruykovka (Kharkov region).

▫️ The enemy lost up to 155 Ukrainian troops and two pickup trucks.

▫️ In Krasny Liman direction, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces, helicopters, and artillery repelled six attacks of assault detachments of the AFU 12th Special Operations Brigade near Kuzmino (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️ The enemy losses amounted to up to 210 Ukrainian troops killed and wounded, one Bradley infantry fighting vehicle, three motor vehicles, as well as one U.S.-made M119 Paladin self-propelled artillery system during the day.

▫️ In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces supported by aviation and artillery repelled five attacks of the AFU 22nd and 24th mechanised brigades near Maloilyinovka and Kleshcheyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️ In addition, strikes were delivered at manpower and hardware of the AFU 30th Mechanised Brigade close to Vasyukovka and Kurdyumovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️ The enemy losses in this direction amounted to 300 Ukrainian troops killed and wounded, two armoured fighting vehicles, three pickup trucks, and one Msta-B howitzer.

▫️ In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces, helicopters, and artillery inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 79th Airborne Brigade near Novomikhailovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️ In addition, strikes were delivered at manpower and hardware clusters of the AFU 128th Territorial Defence Brigade near Staromayorskoye and 58th Motorised Brigade close to Urozhaynoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️The enemy losses amounted to up to 60 Ukrainian troops, two armoured personnel carriers, two motor vehicles, as well as one Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system.

▫️ In Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian Group of Forces supported by aviation and artillery inflicted losses on manpower and hardware clusters of the AFU 33rd Mechanised Brigade near Rabotino (Zaporozhye region).

▫️The enemy losses amounted to up to 75 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, and two motor vehicles.

▫️In the course of counterbattery warfare, one U.S.-made M777 artillery system, one M-46 towed gun, and one D-30 howitzer were wiped out.

▫️In Kherson direction, as a result of artillery and aviation strikes near Antonovka and Shlyakhovoye (Kherson region), the AFU losses amounted to up to 95 Ukrainian troops and four motor vehicles.

▫️In the course of the counter-battery warfare, three Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery systems, two Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems, and one Grad MLRS were neutralised.

▫️Operational-tactical and Army Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Group of Forces of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation destroyed one command and observation post of the AFU 79th Airborne Brigade near Antonovka (Donetsk People's Republic), as well as manpower and military hardware in 82 areas.

▫️Air defence units intercepted two HIMARS MLRS projectiles and one U.S.-made JDAM aerial guided bomb.

▫️ Moreover, 23 unmanned aerial vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were shot down near Raigorovka, Lisichansk (Lugansk People's Republic), Lipovoye, Pervomayskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Novaya Zburyevka, (Kherson region) and Mirnoye (Zaporozhye region).

📊 In total, 534 airplanes and 254 helicopters, 8,904 unmanned aerial vehicles, 441 air defence missile systems, 13,392 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,184 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 7,084 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 15,253 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.