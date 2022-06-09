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The people of this world
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81 views • June 09, 2022
Another piece of drumming with the question how people of this world can live/survive in midst this madness without a divine anchor.
Recorded in January 2022
As with the permanently changing diabolic rules, the speech will possibly never be up to date on all aspects.
The video is also linked on my website under videos:
https://bindernowski.com/category/drum-prophecy/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have some available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Donations:
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
Recorded in January 2022
As with the permanently changing diabolic rules, the speech will possibly never be up to date on all aspects.
The video is also linked on my website under videos:
https://bindernowski.com/category/drum-prophecy/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have some available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Donations:
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
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