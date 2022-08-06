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Russian Defense Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - 13:00, August 6, 2022 - Eng Full Text
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine


▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.


💥Air strikes of the Russian Aerospace Forces and artillery units' fire have hit temporary deployment point of the 46th Brigade of AFU near Belogorka, Kherson Region. More than 400 nationalists have been killed.


💥As a result of high-precision weapons strikes by the Russian Aerospace Forces against combat positions of 105th Battalion of 63rd Mechanized Brigade of AFU in Andreyevka, Lozovoye and Dolhovoye, Kherson Region, over 70 nationalists have been killed and about 150 wounded.


💥As a result of high-precision strike by the Russian Aerospace Forces against a stronghold of the Foreign Legion formation more than 80 foreign mercenaries and 11 pieces of special equipment have been destroyed in Vyvodovo, Dnepropetrovsk Region.


▫️Against the background of massive losses of Ukrainian troops in Nikolaev direction, soldiers of units of 59th Motorised Infantry Brigade and 61st Infantry-Jaeger Brigade as well as 35th Marine Brigade have refused to follow the order for offensive, are abandoning their positions and deserting.


💥Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery strikes continue against military facilities in Ukraine.


▫️During the day, 1 command post of 10th Mountain Assault Brigade of AFU near Druzhkovka in Donetsk People's Republic has been hit, as well as 135 areas of AFU personnel and military equipment concentration.

2 ammunition depots near Trudovoye and Soledar in Donetsk People's Republic have been destroyed.


▫️In addition, 1 AFU fuel depot with more than 50,000 tonnes of diesel fuel for military equipment of Dnepr task force groupping has been destroyed near Zaporozhye.


💥During counter-battery warfare, 1 Ukrainian platoon of Olkha and US HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems has been destroyed near Pyatigorskoye, Kharkov Region.


💥5 platoons of Grad MLRS, 3 platoons of Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems, 1 artillery platoon of Giatsint-B guns and 4 artillery platoons of D-30 howitzers at firing positions have been suppressed near Avdeyevka, Soledar, Seversk, Serebryanka, Artemovsk, Novgorodskoye, Georgiyevka, Velyka Novoselka, Shnurki in Donetsk People's Republic, Kalinovka and Dobroye in Nikolaev Region.


✈️💥Russian Aerospace Forces have destroyed 2 Su-25s of Ukrainian Air Force.


▫️1 Su-25 has been shot down during aerial battle by operational-tactical aviation near Solntsevo, Kirovograd Region. Another Ukrainian Su-25 has been shot down by air defence means near Radgosnoye, Kherson Region.


💥Russian air defence means have also shot down 8 unmanned aerial vehicles near Dibrovnoye, Suligovka, Dolgenkoye, Prishib, Bayrak, Volokhov Yar in Kharkov Region and Pologi in Zaporozhye Region.


💥In addition, 26 multiple-launch rockets have been intercepted near Kakhovkaya hydroelectric power station, Antonovskyi Bridge, Chernobayevka, Brilevka, Novaya Kakhovka, Aleshkovskiye Peski, Tsyurupinsk in Kherson Region, Sukhaya Kamenka and Barvenkovo in Kharkov Region.


📊A total of 263 aircraft, 145 helicopters, 1,693 unmanned aerial vehicles, 361 surface-to-air missiles, 4,259 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 789 multiple rocket launchers, 3,270 pieces of field artillery and mortars, and 4,739 special military vehicles have been destroyed since the start of the special military operation.

Keywords
russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war
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