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Hold the Light
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20 views • January 20, 2021
We are shifting and lots of energies are up! Uranus and Mars conjunction tomorrow as well as it's a palindrome...1/20/2021 (the same numbers forwards and backwards). The past and future are merging into pure presence. We are creating this world, so let's hold the light, people! Send nothing but love and light to everyone!
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