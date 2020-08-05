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Q - Nós Somos O Plano (Legendado)
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26 views • August 05, 2020
Algo está acontecendo.
Alguns entre nós conseguem sentir isso.
Este é o momento para expandir os seus pensamentos.
Você terá que rever tudo o que pensava saber sobre o mundo.
Sobre as pessoas em quem confia.
Sobre a nossa história.
Sobre você mesmo.
Deixe este vídeo lhe contar uma história.
Alguns entre nós conseguem sentir isso.
Este é o momento para expandir os seus pensamentos.
Você terá que rever tudo o que pensava saber sobre o mundo.
Sobre as pessoas em quem confia.
Sobre a nossa história.
Sobre você mesmo.
Deixe este vídeo lhe contar uma história.
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