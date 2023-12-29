[Feb 6, 2019] TFR - 143 - Revolutionary Radio with Rob Skiba: Open Lines 6

This was another Open Lines show and as usual, it covered a wide range of topics. We opened with a caller talking about genetics and viruses, then another discussing religion – specifically Catholic practices (such as allegedly turning wine to blood and bread to flesh in Communion – and how the Torah forbids cannibalism, yet Yeshua/Jesus said “eat my flesh, drink my blood”. Then we discussed my recent blog concerning Yeshua/Jesus as the HAND of YHWH (which can be read on my new website, linked below). Next we discussed the language of God, Freemasons and bearing false witness. Then the final caller brought up the origins of the Greek gods, and we ended up talking about what are we to do with the issue of circumcision as Believers in Christ. Yep. All over the map – as usual. Fun stuff!
website: ephraimawakening.com
http://vhc.ephraimawakening.com
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.