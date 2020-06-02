How Did Potatoes Get So Popular? - #PropagandaWatch

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SHOW NOTES: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=35273
Do you know the story of how the French public were tricked into desiring the potato? No? Well then, grab your forks and dig in! This week's edition of #PropagandaWatch is served, so get it while it's piping hot.