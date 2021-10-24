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Peter R de Vries - De zaak Riet de Vries
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11 views • October 24, 2021
Uitzending uit 1999 met daarin de mysterieuze verdwijning van Riet de Vries in 1982 en de bizarre dood van de 36-jarige Karin Bathoorn die eind 1997 3 miljoen gulden won in de lotto en volgens justitie werd doodgeschoten door haar vriend.
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