Dr. Peter McCullough briefly on Chlorine Dioxide as a therapeutic agent.
COMUSAV ENGLISH OFFICIAL
Published 2 months ago
AUDIO: English

During a Q&A Monkeypox Educational Event June 2-2022, Dr. Peter McCullough mentions the potential use in the promising molecule of Chlorine Dioxide, a water purifier which has shown to be effective in killing viruses and pathogens.

SUBTÍTULOS: Español

El Dr. Peter McCullough menciona el uso potencial en la prometedora molécula de Dióxido de Cloro, un purificador de agua que ha demostrado ser efectivo para matar virus y patógenos.

