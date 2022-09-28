Dr. Peter McCullough briefly on Chlorine Dioxide as a therapeutic agent.

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AUDIO: English
During a Q&A Monkeypox Educational Event June 2-2022, Dr. Peter McCullough mentions the potential use in the promising molecule of Chlorine Dioxide, a water purifier which has shown to be effective in killing viruses and pathogens.
SUBTÍTULOS: Español
El Dr. Peter McCullough menciona el uso potencial en la prometedora molécula de Dióxido de Cloro, un purificador de agua que ha demostrado ser efectivo para matar virus y patógenos.