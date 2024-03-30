Fritz Springmeier and Joshua Abraham - Dark Forces and Their 2030 Timeline

👉 Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/6Dg2bS3Wrl96/





A discussion with two highly reliable sources, Fritz Springmeier and ex-Freemason Joshua Abraham, who is the son of Larry Abraham, co-author with Gary Allen of the 1971 classic "None Dare Call It Conspiracy"





The two takeaways from the discussion:





👉 "Team Antichrist" (Freemasons, "Illuminati", Zionists, Talmudists, and other Satanists) continue to laugh at the slaves as they prepare for the reign of their Antichrist and for their Talmudic "new" world order;





👉 "Team Antichrist" is so supremely confident its Antichrist will be "victorious" that it does not appear to even care if the slaves find out its plans and attempt to foil them, or if the Muslims rise up against laying a finger on the holy Islamic site called Dome of the Rock in Jerusalem, which is the very spot the Satanists intend to use for building their "Third Temple", which they plan as the VENUE for the reign or their Antichrist.