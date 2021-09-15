© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Antivacunas Alarma Mundial - Tensión Por Los Que No Quieren Inocularse
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • September 15, 2021
VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System) - Agosto 2021
La inyección STUPID-19 ya ha causado 39.973 muertes y 3.588.887 reacciones adversas reportadas en Europa, EE.UU y UK:
Europa - 20.595 muertes y 1.960.607 reacciones adversas
EE.UU - 12.366 muertes y 545.338 reacciones adversas
Reino Unido - 1.490 muertes y 1.082.942 reacciones adversas (en la propia Escocia - 5.522 muertes)
La inyección STUPID-19 ya ha causado 39.973 muertes y 3.588.887 reacciones adversas reportadas en Europa, EE.UU y UK:
Europa - 20.595 muertes y 1.960.607 reacciones adversas
EE.UU - 12.366 muertes y 545.338 reacciones adversas
Reino Unido - 1.490 muertes y 1.082.942 reacciones adversas (en la propia Escocia - 5.522 muertes)
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.