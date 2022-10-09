The joy of being in Jerusalem and partaking in a thanksgiving service to the Lord did not last long when the political leaders of Judah told Ezra that many of the men had compromised by taking pagan wives. Ezra’s world collapsed when he heard the bad news. He had worked diligently to prepare himself as a priest and now the remnant in Jerusalem was already spiritually contaminated.

Being unequally yoked had proven to be a deadly spiritual disease in the past. Would God expel them a second time? The Holy Spirit moved upon Shechaniah, who proposed to seek God, make a new covenant with the Lord, and remove all the pagan wives and children from Judah. Ezra set up a tribunal and each man had to declare if he had taken a pagan wife or lose all his possessions and become an outcast. God was ultimately pleased that Judeans repented and cleansed themselves from the spiritual disease which had snared previous generations.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2022/RLJ-1878.pdf

RLJ-1878 -- SEPTEMBER 18, 2022

THE ORIGIN STORY OF JESUS Part 83: Pagan Wives

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://eaec.org/webcast.htm