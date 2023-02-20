Create New Account
Patrick Howley: World WAR 3 Has Already Begun!
89 views
Mindy
Published a day ago

World WAR 3 Has Already Begun! Global ELITES Would Rather See World BURN Than Lose POWER. THE STEW PETERS SHOW
WWIII is underway, thanks to the global elites!
National File's Patrick Howley joins to detail the continuing war in Ukraine, and the implications for the future.
The US is directly funneling it's resources into Ukraine with the intentions to destroy Putin-run Russia!
Ukrainian bio-labs are growing under US funding in the same way Chinese labs benefitted form American monetary support, resulting in a plandemic!
Now, Ukrainian children are being used to forward the globalist's agenda as corrupt foreign policy drives America into the dirt.

Keywords
trumpalex jonesrussiavaccinebidenputinukraine2024faucipfizerpatrick howleyklaus schwabstew petersdr jane rudy

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
