BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Marco Rubio says the US needs to determine whether there’s any common ground between Russia and Ukraine
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1259 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
81 views • 1 week ago

Marco Rubio says the U.S. needs to determine whether there’s any common ground between Russia and Ukraine. If the two sides are truly in different "zip codes," the U.S. may have to accept that peace simply isn’t possible right now.

In same interview he also said: 

USA Wants to Avoid Potential Armed Conflict with China – Marco Rubio

Rubio says China is the number one challenge for the U.S. 

Adding: 

US Wants to Restructure China's Economy (LOLOLOLOL)

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent just admitted it:

“We want to help China pivot away from exports… Their model is unsustainable and hurting the world.”

Translation? The U.S. couldn’t crash China with tariffs — so now it wants to force structural change through policy, pressure, and “partnership.”

Bessent also says the trade war is unsustainable, and talks will happen “below the level of Trump and Xi.”

This isn’t about compromise, it’s about control.

The U.S. is still trying to dictate how China runs its economy, just without calling it regime change.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy