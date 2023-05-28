Is it even possible to Escape the White Light Trap? The Role of the Moon after Death

Source: Livestream by R. Wayne Steiger "Is It Even Possible To Escape The Light"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8yR3HKTBZHU
steigerrwayne @ gmail.com
https://www.youtube.com/@RWayneSteiger/about
Quote: "You and I are in a place in time where it will be said the greatest leap of development of Homo-Sapiens is occurring at this moment in time of our history. Mankind is on the verge of one of the greatest discoveries of our species existence; where did we originated from! However, it maybe that it would had been better for us to have never known the answer because it seems something much more sinister is responsible for our "creation" and what reality actually is, is far more of a nightmare than Man can imagine. Is it even possible to escape the reality that Our Souls are Manufactured and there may never be a way to escape this prison. Can We escape the LIGHT? The Soul of One - Spirit of Many. May Favor walk with you always."
"... I have thoroughly investigated near death experiences, out-of-body experiences, astral projection experiences, past life regression hypnosis data, remote viewing data, gnosticism, ancient texts and more. I cannot say I know with absolute certainty what happens when we die, but what I do know is that all these different ways/methodologies of researching lead to the same conclusions and because of that, I believe that Earth is a prison planet and a massive farm used by various parasitic entities who are using us and have been using us as energetic food for what appears to be a very long time. ..."
