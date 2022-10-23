(world orders review)================

'PICTURES OF YOU...' (THE CURE) COV-ID INJECTION CARNAGE CONTINUES...

https://www.bitchute.com/video/AiicbAiGoziF/ [SHARE]

Video says it all. I'm using a really good compilation of jab injuries and deaths from the channel checkur6 / Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/8vXsd4utgYJf/

Music video: The Cure - Pictures of You / https://youtu.be/pjb4EyEjdoY

OBSERVANCE (Lincoln Karim)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/k4acdkbqjgPL/

"DIED SUDDENLY" 💉 the CULLING... of the IRISH PEOPLE 💉 CONTINUES...💉

https://www.bitchute.com/video/gm0aJe2LXvlX/

Performers DYING, FALLING ill and COLLAPSING on Stage (53 in 3 Months to 19 Oct 2022)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/FxiqKUJYGEQZ/

"DIED SUDDENLY" ! THE CULL CONTINUES...

https://www.bitchute.com/video/u85iZ6GYkk89/

A YEAR OF ATHLETES COLLAPSING 💔 (769) TO MARCH 2022

https://www.bitchute.com/video/GTJNim6zV8SN/

JABBERED 01 ! #VAXXED MATTERS (WOR)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/a8LcgEx8KTJy/

“SUDDEN ADULT DEATH SYNDROME” = COV-ID 'VAX' Injury

but 'DOCTORS' (SADS) Remain "BAFFLED" ?

https://www.bitchute.com/video/m9ZrckFj79KO/

SADS “SUDDEN ADULT DEATH SYNDROME” SOLVED #COVIDBC

('DE-BAFFLING') https://www.bitchute.com/video/nKCzb1goyOs1/

YOUNG HEARTS FAILING 💔 [(checkur6) EP. 1-21 / Compilation]

COV-ID CLOT SHOT INJECTS / MYOCARDITIS ++

https://www.bitchute.com/video/yLXl3QXB5S2K/

YOUNG HEARTS 💔 [EP. 25] Unchartered Waters (Pfizer confirms)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/BSTVjDWLh9gG/

HUGE Amount of EXCESS DEATHS In EUROPE / US;

https://www.bitchute.com/video/5AwhAEbKAe3X/

COV-ID, GREAT RE:'SET', AGENDA21/30

https://www.bitchute.com/video/QS3b5QjkhWP1/

OCTOGON: VAX-STER-MIN-EIGHT

https://www.bitchute.com/video/sr9xhNBIk5se/

This is NOT a DRUG 💉 It is GRAPHENE-based 💉 NANO TECHNOLOGY !

LQC #WOR https://www.bitchute.com/video/rWNBVWQWiywr/

(ALL 'INJECTABLES' are SUSPECT) ! 'GRAPHENE' Oxide STRUCTURES

(LQC) https://www.bitchute.com/video/5c7Pb9QqY1n4/





