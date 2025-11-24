Denmark’s Forced Bovaer Program Threatens Farmers and the Economy

Bovaer is a special feed additive pushed on dairy farmers in Denmark to reduce CO₂ “emissions.” Since 1 October 2025, farms with more than 50 cows must feed it for at least 80 days per year. Farmers say cows can fall ill or even die after receiving it. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen’s government controls the supply, leaving many farmers unable to refuse its use. Protests were ignored, and those who continued using Bovaer reported dead cattle, lower milk output, and weaker herds.

There are also growing concerns that meat and milk from Bovaer-treated cows could affect human fertility. Arab countries are major buyers of Danish dairy and meat, and conservative states are already paying attention to these reports. If they switch suppliers, Denmark’s agriculture-dependent economy would take a major hit.

At the same time, Copenhagen is pouring money into the military and into supporting Ukraine, stretching the budget even further. A collapse in the agricultural sector could mark the end of Denmark’s ability to bankroll Kiev.

Kent Nielsen is one of the Danes publicly raising the alarm. (https://t.me/KentNielsen/756)

Videos: @Agenda2030fraDK