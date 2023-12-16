BUDLIGHT JUST BOUGHT DANA WHITE FOR 100M DOLLARS. REAL TIME VIDEO OF SOMEONE SELLING US OUT

YOU GOTTA LOVE THE COVER PIC LOL

Yep. Here it is. In motion. In real time. The actual announcement that Dana White was bought for 100M US Dollars. Announced by the man himself. Which means he got bought with nothing. Lol. Wow Dana. Supporting Bud Light supports the conspiracy they were involved in and STILL had impact in, of the abomination that is the "transgender movement". It was a group effort and Bud Light was part of it and now, since they got all that ESG money, they gave some to Dana. See this video. That's called "selling the fuck out". Lol. On tape. And know what he's gonna do? He's gonna promote bud light thru his fighters now. People that have fought their whole life to be where they are and now they'll have to support budlight or else. And no, Budweiser(Anhueiser Busch) is not an American Company. It's Belgian, like Ethan says(what up Ethan. Crazy ass. Lol) and has nothing to do w us. But Dana makes it look like it does tho doesn't he? See that? That's 100M dollars working it's 100M dollar ass off. Can't put that toothpaste back in the tube. Bye Dana. Good luck. 100M will prolly get you over it...We ll still watch UFC becuz we like to fight... But you... You're a sell out. We trusted you. Had love for you.... Looked up to you, some of us. And this is what you did. Supporting the people who tried to destroy our country. Thanks guy. For showing us who you really are. Hit meeeeeeee! [email protected]

