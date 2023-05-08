UFO's seen were no tortilla chips & God discloses NASA secrets to the world!

In this message of God: • Tortilla shaped UFOs were no chips • Hear or read about a special event, in which a little hell-being was spat even out of hell and ended up on Earth, with all its consequences for the person who found him • You’ll also hear about mysteries that the Lord, YHWH, makes known in these times, revelations from God about many secret matters, such as the full truth about NASA regarding UFOs and newly discovered planets. Everything that is revealed and delivered to Prophet Benjamin is coming 100% from YHWH, Yeshua HaMashiach, Jesus Christ, and is dictated word for word on the spot by God’s messenger angels to Prophet Benjamin Cousijnsen, God’s true end-time Prophet of the last days.





