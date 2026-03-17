Video 2: UAV Hermes 900 & Micholit Missile of IAF stuck IRGC meeting

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Strikes by reconnaissance-strike UAVs Hermes 900 of the Israeli Air Force with Micholit air-to-ground missiles on checkpoints and vehicles of the IRGC's "Basij" paramilitary militia in Tehran. (Video 1 had a more clear video, view)
It is possible that the strike could have also hit members of the NOPO anti-terrorist special unit of the police, also involved in ensuring law and order in the streets of the capital.
The bombing of such seemingly secondary targets is likely a desperate attempt to provoke riots in Iranian cities, which the US and Israel have been hoping for from the very beginning, but have so far failed to achieve.