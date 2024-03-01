Ezra Levant: Trudeau's New Censorship Bill Criminalizes Your Feelings
Published Yesterday
Ezra Levant: Trudeau's New Censorship Bill Criminalizes Your Feelings
Ezra Levant of RebelNews.com joins Owen Shroyer live to discuss Canada's new online censorship bill.
ezra levanttrudeau new censorship billcriminalizes your feelingspray to god to remove trudeau
