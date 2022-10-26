Create New Account
The Preppers Bible – “TEOTWAWKI”
Published a month ago

The Preppers Bible: “TEOTWAWKI” is coming and you will be “YOYO” soon enough. What does the Bible say about preparedness? Is it even Biblical? Or is it a lack of faith to do so? Let’s take a look! The Bible declares about prepping- “But if someone does not provide for his own, especially his own family, he has denied the faith and is worse than an unbeliever.” (1 Timothy 5:8) The masses want to make you feel like a survivalist nut for doing what is natural. Everyone who loves their family wants to survive! I have good news- God wants you to survive also. Here’s the proof! #Prepping #Preppers #Survival #Survivalist #YOYO #Teotwawki #Preparedness #Persecution

185 Free Books for Prepping

https://brotherlance.com/survivability-for-the-christians-free-books/

Podcast https://www.buzzsprout.com/1741371/9490907-15-the-preppers-bible-teotwawki.mp3?download=true

